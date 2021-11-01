NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.93) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.22. The company has a market cap of £25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.