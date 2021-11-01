Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) PT Raised to GBX 385 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 340.40 ($4.45) on Friday. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 266.40 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.04 ($4.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

