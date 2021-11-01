First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,866 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $624.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.62 and its 200 day moving average is $637.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.36 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,420 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

