Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.48 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.