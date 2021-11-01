Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exterran stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.82% of Exterran worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.