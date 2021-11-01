ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of ViacomCBS worth $44,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,676,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

VIAC opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.