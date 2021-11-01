First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,025,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $86,852,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

