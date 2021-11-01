First Trust Advisors LP Invests $41.45 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,454,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.55% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SolarWinds by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.