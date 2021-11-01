Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $46,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 33.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 634.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $9,616,858. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

ASAN stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of -75.03. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.