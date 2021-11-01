Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.