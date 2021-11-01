LPL Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

