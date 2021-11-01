First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,222,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

