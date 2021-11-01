218,100 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.59 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $231,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,557 shares of company stock worth $3,860,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

