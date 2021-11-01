SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of SI-BONE worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

