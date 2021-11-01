Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 133,123 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE SCU opened at $26.50 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

