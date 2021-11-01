-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

