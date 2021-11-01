Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.50). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NOVN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

