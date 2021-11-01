232,340 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

