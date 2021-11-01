Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $44,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

