ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

PBSFY opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

