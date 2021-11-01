Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of PKKFF opened at $8.93 on Monday. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

