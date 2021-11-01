Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $65,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.