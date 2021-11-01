Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Energy Services.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.
WTTR stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $648.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.72.
About Select Energy Services
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
