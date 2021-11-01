Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.74% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $45,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PBH opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.