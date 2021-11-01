Dril-Quip’s (DRQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ opened at $23.56 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $834.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.