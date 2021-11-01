Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Brady worth $46,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

