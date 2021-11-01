Vanguard Group Inc. Has $102.06 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $102,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

