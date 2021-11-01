PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $47,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.67 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

