Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.
SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
