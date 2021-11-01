Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.

SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

