Stephens Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $325.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average of $266.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $204.45 and a 1 year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

