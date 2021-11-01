Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $169.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.53.
Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
