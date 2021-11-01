Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $169.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

