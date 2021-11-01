Insider Selling: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $23,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.