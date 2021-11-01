Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,173 shares of company stock valued at $81,435,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

