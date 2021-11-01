The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The Container Store Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $0.280-$0.280 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $11.06 on Monday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

