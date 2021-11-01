19,009 Shares in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $7,420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $831,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.30 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

