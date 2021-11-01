Amundi Takes $27.16 Million Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 297,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of TFI International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.