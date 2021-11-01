Amundi Invests $24.95 Million in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amundi bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 669,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,947,000. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Aramark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $2,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Aramark has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

