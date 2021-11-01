Amundi Invests $23.80 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,141,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

