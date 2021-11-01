Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $168,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $4,297,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.88 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.