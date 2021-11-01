Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,110,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,864,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vale were worth $162,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 306,864 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

VALE stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

