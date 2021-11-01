Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Consolidated Edison worth $157,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

