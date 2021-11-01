Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,232,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $150,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bilibili by 7,589.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after acquiring an additional 920,242 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $81,129,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Bilibili stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

