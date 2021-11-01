Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT):

10/29/2021 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of DT opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 37.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

