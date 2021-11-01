Morgan Stanley Has $146.14 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Hess worth $146,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $107,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.