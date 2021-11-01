Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.