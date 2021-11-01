M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 139,706 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

