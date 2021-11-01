LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SPVM opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.