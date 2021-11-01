Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.64 Million Stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:BVH opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 1.93. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.