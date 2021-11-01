Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

