Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.