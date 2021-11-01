M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $88.78 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $138.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.